NEWTON COUNTY — What are projects? Do you have to have animals? What are these H’s and why do we have four of them? Read on to find the answers to these questions and more! For more information on 4-H and why it might be the program your family is looking for, contact Dallas Howard, the 4-H Educator for Newton County, at howard0@purdue.edu or by calling the Extension Office at 219-285-8620 ext. 2800 Monday through Friday from 8am-4pm.
4-H Basics
4-H: 4-H is the largest youth development program in the nation and aims to prepare young people to be leaders in their community and around the world through hands-on experiences alongside their peers and caring adults. The four H’s stand for Head, Heart, Hands, and Health. 4-H Members pledge their heads to clearer thinking, their hearts to greater loyalty, their hands to larger service, and their health to better living for their club, their community, their country, and their world.
4-H Clubs: Each club has an approved adult volunteer who serves as the Club Leader. Each club also elects youth members to serve as club officers. A typical meeting involves the youth officers running a club meeting to discuss club business, “demonstrations” where members practice presenting and public speaking by volunteering to give a presentation to the rest of the club, an educational activity, and a recreation activity. Clubs also participate in trips and outings, special activities, and community service projects. Contact the Extension Office to learn what clubs are near you!
The Periscope: Each county has its own 4-H rulebook. In Newton County, we call ours The Periscope. The Periscope has information about the program, project rules, guidelines for exhibits at the fair, contact information for club and project leaders, and other useful information you’ll need.
Projects: Projects are what we call the different subject areas that members choose to study by completing hands-on activities. In addition to the livestock projects many people are familiar with, we also have several other options including cake decorating, electric, genealogy, photography, shooting sports, small engines, and woodworking, just to name a few. You can do as few or as many projects as you’d like! Regardless of what you’re interested in, we have something for just about everyone!
Exhibits: While projects are the different subject areas that 4-H members choose to study, exhibits are what 4-H members take to the fair to show what they’ve learned and done. You might participate in the sewing project, and your exhibit at the fair might be an article of clothing that you have sewn. At the fair, the project exhibits are reviewed by judges who provide feedback to the 4-H members. This is a vital part of recognizing the achievements of the 4-H members while also helping them learn how to grow and improve in the chosen areas.
Still Not Sure?
If you still aren’t sure what to think about 4-H, here is what people involved in the program have to say:
“I love that our kids get to practice their leadership skills and the art of preparation and presentation. At the monthly meetings, members get to try their hand at holding offices such as president, treasurer, secretary, activities leader, or reporter. It's not always easy to watch them up there finding their way in front of a group, but there is no better audience than a group of 4H members who are there to support and encourage and applaud one another,” -said Alyssa Nyberg, 4-H Parent and Volunteer
"The best perk of being in 4-H is the trips you get to go on. When I went to 4-H camp in 4th grade it was the best 3 days of my life! 4-H Roundup is also really amazing because you get to pursue your interests in a practical way while getting a taste of college life. Of course, like everything in 4-H, there are many more trips and opportunities to explore in that area but the one thing that allows you to go on these trips is being apart of 4-H in the first place! So, go and enroll! You will not regret it," said Cecelia Marter, 4-H Member with the North Newton Neighbors 4-H Club
"There are 3 skills you need to succeed in college: the ability to make a poster, to speak in front of others, and to lead others effectively. All those skills I learned in 4-H and the other people I know who have all those skills were also in 4-H," said Melissa Marter, 10-year 4-H Member, former member of the North Newton Neighbors 4-H Club