KENTLAND — Join the Newton County Public Library and the Friends of the Sands for a morning of stories, history and nature at the old town of Conrad.
Guides will share their knowledge about the town, its founder, and the fall foliage in Conrad at 10 a.m. Nov. 13.
Since the event will be outdoors, masks will not be necessary, but plan to maintain safe social distancing and dress appropriately for the weather.
Conrad is located off County Road 725 North, south of Lake Village. Turn to the east, and travel to the trailhead at the curve. Plan to park on the sides of the road, allowing room for other vehicles to pass, if necessary.
This is a 1.6-mile, packed dirt loop trail. Trails are usually dry, but wear sturdy shoes for the hike. Rains can be unexpected. It is recommended that hikers wear long pants and long sleeves.
Participants will need to sign waivers of liability prior to the hike.
Bring a sack lunch and hikers will share lunch afterwards at Lake Village Library. Water will be provided.
Call 219-992-3490 to register for this hike, visit the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, or register online at: