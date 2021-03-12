CONRAD, Ind. — Join the Newton County Public Library and the Friends of the Sands for a morning of stories, history, and nature at the old town of Conrad. Guides will share their knowledge about the town, its founder, and the flora and fauna of Conrad on Saturday, April 10th beginning at 10 AM.
Since visitors will be outdoors masks will not be necessary, but plan to maintain safe social distancing.
Conrad is located off of County Road 725 North, south of Lake Village, IN. Turn to the east, and travel to the trailhead at the curve. Plan to park on the sides of the road, allowing room for other vehicles to pass, if necessary.
This is a 1.6 mile, packed dirt loop trail. Trails are usually dry, but wear sturdy shoes for the hike, as it is spring, and rains can be unexpected. It is recommended that hikers wear long pants and long sleeves, as ticks may be present. Participants will need to sign waivers of liability prior to the hike.
Bring a sack lunch and a folding chair, and we will share lunch after the hike at the Eastern trailhead. Water will be provided.
For more information contact Mary K. Emmrich at 219/992-3490, or visit the Library’s website at www.newton.lib.in.us