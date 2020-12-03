LAFAYETTE — Valley Oaks Health to hold two weekly virtual support groups for educators and first responders to provide free peer-based support led by a trained mental health care provider to assist with the increased demands from COVID-19. The public educators support group is every Tuesday 4:00 pm-5:00 pm EST and the first responders support group is every Monday 7:00 PM - 8:00PM EST.
These one-hour groups allow workers to discuss the isolation and hardships of being on the frontlines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, the public educator group offers support for Indiana K-12+ teachers and administrators. The first responders group is intended for healthcare, law enforcement, and any other professional working to combat the spread of the virus.
If you have any questions, you can contact Nathan Worster at 765-441-2711 or nworster-ne@valleyoaks.org for the educators support group and Kim Denton at 219-866-4194 or kdenton-ne@valleyoaks.org for the first responders support group. This program was made possible through a FEMA grant awarded to Valley Oaks Health.
About Valley Oaks Health
Valley Oaks Health is a community mental health center that provides mental health and addiction treatment services to Tippecanoe County and the surrounding counties. Valley Oaks is committed to the importance of mental health for the social, economic, and cultural well-being of those communities. To learn more about Valley Oaks Health visit www.valleyoaks.org.