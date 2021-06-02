THAYER, Ind. — United States Senator Todd Young couldn't attend Memorial Day services held by Roselawn American Legion Post 238 at the Thayer World War II Memorial, but his regional director Chris Saladis read a letter he wrote as the keynote speaker.
"On the morning of November 3, 1917, German soldiers raided a trench held by a smaller American force in France," Sen. Young, who served the country as a Marine, wrote. "In the ensuing hand-to-hand combat, Evansville’s Corporal James Bethel Gresham was killed along with two comrades – the first American casualties of World War I. It is fitting and unsurprising that a Hoosier was among the first to fall in the 'war to end all wars.' Indiana’s sons and daughters have long died protecting our precious right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. On Memorial Day we remember these heroes. We offer what little thanks we can for their sacrifices. And we reflect, with gratitude, on the blessings we enjoy because of them. Across America and over oceans, where freedom was in danger, Hoosiers have gone. And there, from Tippecanoe to Manilla, Gettysburg to Normandy, under nameless headstones and white marble crosses, they rest. And in Indiana, from the towering obelisk in the center of our capital city to the plaques and statues standing by our courthouses and in our town squares, there are reminders everywhere that Hoosiers have always courageously shouldered their share of the terrible cost of war.
"In 1921, after World War I had ended, Corporal Gresham’s body was brought back from France to Evansville and laid to rest. Before a headstone was set, a small note was left on his grave reading “Corporal James Bethel Gresham…killed in France, November 3, 1917, gave his life for you and me. Today, we honor and mourn the men and women, from Indiana and across America, who have given their lives for you and me.
The service also included the award-winning North Newton High School Choir, led by Mr. Craig Redlin and with a solo by graduating senior Maddie Binge. North Newton lead trumpet player Madison Nilsen played “Taps”.
The American Legion presented the “Folds of Honor’’ Ceremony using a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol building.
Sgt. Chris Reed of US National Guard provided the military presence at the service as he brought along with him a mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP), all-terrain vehicle (M-ATV).
The assault vehicle is a new member of the combat-proven M-ATV family of vehicles produced by Oshkosh Defense to meet the challenging requirements of the armed forces in hostile environments.
It features an armored capsule made of bolt-on armor materials. Its hull offers reduced visual, thermal, and electromagnetic signatures. The extended wheelbase results in large interior space. The single compartment crew capsule houses modular seating to accommodate up to 11 crew members on two forward-facing, three rear-facing seats and two rows of three inward-facing, fixed-configuration foldable seats.
The center seat in the second row can be converted into a gunner stand. The seating is designed to ensure easy ingress and egress, while the rear wall and roof hatches enable rapid deployment of troops on the battlefield.
"Today is about those who paid that ultimate sacrifice for this country," said Reed.