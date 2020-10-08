NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man who died as the result of a single-vehicle crash on I-65 at the 233-mile marker Oct. 5.
The deceased has been identified as Aaron C. Harmon, 39, of Thayer. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Jackson Funeral Home located in DeMotte.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2004 Chevrolet sport-utility vehicle was northbound when for unknown reasons, the vehicle drove down into the grass median where it overturned several times. The vehicle continued to overturn and travel west out of the median, across the southbound lanes, and came to a rest in trees/brush along the west ditch. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Newton County Coroner’s Office.
The interstate was restricted to one lane for southbound traffic for approximately 4 hours due to the large crash scene cleanup and reconstruction investigation. The vehicle was towed by Village Motors.
Assisting at the scene was the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Indiana State Police Reconstruction Team, and the Lincoln Township Fire Department.
This is the third crash in Northwest Indiana that has involved the ejection of an occupant of a motor vehicle in the past week. The Indiana State Police would remind both drivers and passengers to always wear a seatbelt.