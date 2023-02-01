Progress is being made on the two-stage ditch being dug at Batton Park in Kentland.
Toward the end of last year, the Department of Natural Resources and the Army Core of Engineers signed off on the two-stage ditch project, which will now allow for the development of the Autumn Trace Senior Living Community.
Ground was broken for the ditch back in December and Kentland’s Opportunity Zone Task Force Director Mike Davis said it is just phase one of a multi-stage operation toward building the Thrive Complex in Batton Park.
“The Thrive Complex is really made up of four components,” said Davis. “One being the senior living community, the second being a registered child care facility and the third is a wellness clinic of some sort.” Davis said there is also plans to move the peewee field which is located on the north side of Lincoln Street over to the south side of Batton Park so that it is in conjunction with the rest of the ball fields.
But, before construction of the Autumn Trace Senior Living Community can begin, the ditch must first be implemented in order to help relieve some of the flooding issues the town of Kentland has previously been faced with.
“We could not move forward until we got the permits signed off from the Army Core of Engineer and the DNR,” said Davis. “We applied for those a couple of years ago, but unfortunately, we had to deal with a slowdown from the pandemic, so that kind of threw a wrench into the works as far as the timeline goes.”
Now that the permits have been signed off on and the ditch is being dug, construction of the senior living community is slated to be finished by the end of 2023. Davis said that more work will continue to be done on Batton Park during that time. “We’re looking at continuing to finish the work being done in the park as well such as removing the shelter and building a new shelter, putting in pathways and benches, and some of the other parts of the park that we want to complete.”
Digging the ditch is simple enough, Davis said. “To start, you take the bottom of the ditch and then you come up at a 45-degree angle. So, for every foot you come up, you want to go out three feet and then put a horizontal layer 10 to 20 feet across. Then, you go up another stage again at that 45-degree angle and level it out so that as the water comes up it has a place to rest until it can move logically down to the river. The platform of the two-stage ditch will end up being 75 feet from the middle, which puts it right around where the edge of the current pavilion is. So, the idea is that during times when the water isn’t a problem, you intentionally have the lower level that people could walk on and utilize, and then come up and there is the ground level as well.”
The construction of the Autumn Trace Senior Living Community is being done through a public-private partnership, while the Conservancy District is managing the costs of the ditch.