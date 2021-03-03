KENTLAND — After almost 75 years collectively, Mr. Mark Mayhew and Mr. Robert Hays are retiring. All of South Newton will feel a void without them next year.
“During my years at South Newton, I cherish most being the Assistant Principal at South Newton Elementary,” said Mayhew. He most fondly recalls the back to school excitement of the Meet the Teacher kick-offs and the trips to Camp Tecumseh with the fifth graders. Other “fun and memorable times” were the Christmas programs performed by the staff for the elementary students each year.
Mayhew never turned down a role, especially if it helped reach students. Numerous pictures of his various characters remain as cherished elementary memorabilia.
Parting words of wisdom are these, “As a teacher, you can make a difference every day and not even realize it. In my opinion, teaching is still one of the most important careers in society. Without teachers, our youth will be lost. Parents, teaching your children is a two way partnership. Being supportive of your child, teacher, and school is very important for student success.” A lifelong member of the community, Mayhew takes “tremendous pride” in the schools and his colleagues who work to make the school “the best it can be.” “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with the staff, students, and parents of South Newton Elementary for many rewarding years.”
Mr. Hays has been in teaching for 40 years, the majority of that time spent at South Newton. His mantra is the question, “Why would you ever think someone owes you anything other than a chance?” Those who have been privileged to know Mr. Hays have all been offered this chance – the chance to do their best, the chance to soak up his wisdom and advice, and most importantly, the chance to try again when things don’t work out on the first attempt.
Hays has always had a good rapport with students; his honest, straight forward approach is refreshing and resonates well with kids. What Mr. Hays likes best about South Newton is its size. “We get to know all the students… and our students get to be involved in whatever they wish to regardless of how skilled they are. What better place to find out who you are.”
Superintendent Hall stated that they have been “South Newton staples for years and have done so much for kids.” He additionally said, “Both have been phenomenal and I wish them nothing but the best.”
Other expressions of appreciation by Hall were to Kim Durham, the new school nurse, for her tireless efforts concerning COVID protocol; to Mr. Bell for being willing to drive roads early in the morning to make sure they are safe for students; to the maintenance staff for keeping the parking lots and side roads clean and clear; to the Newton County Highway Department for their work, and especially David Pluimer, Newton County Highway Director, for always being honest.
Hall was not so complimentary toward the legislation currently going through Indiana’s Congress, House Bill 1005 and Senate Bill 412, which, if passed, would allocate up to 33% of proposed education funding to non-public schools.
“I am completely against both of these bills. Both of them are trying to expand school vouchers; they are taking public funds and giving those funds to private schools and charter schools. Both private and charter schools are not held to the same standards and accountability that public schools are, so why should they be able to take public funds?” Hall further expressed his angst over these in saying, “Our kids and our educators deserve better! Indiana public schools educate 90% of Indiana students, and taking funding away from them is inexcusable.”