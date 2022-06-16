Two Carroll County students were each recently awarded $750 scholarships from the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Scholarship Program (ISA).
Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, on behalf of the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association, awarded the scholarships to Collin Dulin, who recently graduated from Delphi Community High School, and Mason Rudd, a 2021 Carroll Junior-Senior High School graduate.
Rudd is a student at Vincennes University majoring in Conservation Law Enforcement. Dulin plans to also major in Conservation Law Enforcement at Vincennes University in the fall of 2022.
Rudd is the son of Michelle and Chad Rudd of rural Flora and Dulin is the son of Nichole and Dan Dulin of rural Delphi.
Each year the ISA awards 40 scholarships of $750 each to Indiana students looking to pursue a degree in criminal justice or similar studies.
“I am proud of the fact that two of our local students were provided these awards and that I can be a part of a great professional organization as the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association which provides these opportunities for our future law enforcement professionals,” Sheriff Leazenby stated.