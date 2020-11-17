LAFAYETTE — Tippecanoe County issued a public health order today (Nov. 17) in response to the community's rise in COVID-19 cases.
The Tippecanoe County Health Department, in conjunction with the Board of Health, Board of County Commissioners, and the Mayors of Lafayette and West Lafayette issued the order that calls for more restrictions when the county's 7-day all tests percent positivity equals or exceeds 10 percent.
According to a press release from the county health department, "The recent significant increase in infections, driven in large part by rapid spread of the coronavirus in crowded indoor spaces where social distancing and/or mask usage is not optimal, has placed enormous strain on the local hospitals, healthcare system, and schools."
In addition to the requirements in Governor Holcomb's Executive Order 20-48, the local order will specify the following measures which will go into effect when the county's 7-day all tests percent positivity (found on the Indiana Department of Health COVID-19 Dashboard) equals or exceeds 10%:
- Retail businesses – will be limited to 75% capacity
- Cultural, entertainment, and tourism venues – will be limited to 50% capacity
- Gyms and fitness centers – will be limited to 50% capacity
- Senior day centers – will be limited to 50% capacity
- Restaurants – will be limited to 50% indoor capacity (outdoor capacity of 100% of available seating is permitted provided that social distancing of at least 6 feet is maintained; tents must have two open sides)
- Bars – will be limited to 25% indoor capacity (outdoor capacity of 100% of available seating is permitted provided that social distancing of at least 6 feet is maintained; tents must have two open sides)
The Tippecanoe County Health Department will issue a statement when the county’s 7-day all tests percent positivity reaches 10% and provide the date that the above measures become effective. The measures would stay in effect until the 7-day all tests percent positivity drops below 10% for 14 days.
Tippecanoe County is currently at 7.25 percent (Nov. 17).
The Orders will be posted on the Health Department website. Further details will be provided during the press conference on Wednesday, November 18.
The previously issued Health Officer Order regarding social gatherings will be rescinded effective November 22, 2020 due to new social gathering restrictions found in Governor Holcomb's Executive Order 20-48.