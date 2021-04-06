Happy Easter Monday!
I hope you had a wonderful Easter weekend! There is so much to be hopeful for and rejoice this week... There is a lot that could be said about the past year & even what the future may hold, but perhaps it's best to just enjoy happiness & delight in the immediate feeling of hope. :)
Here are a few things happening at Newton SWCD this week:
We are in the new office at the Newton County Government Center! I will still be in and out moving the last few things & cleaning/unpacking so please call ahead to make sure someone is here if you need anything. (219) 285-2217
FISH SALE! We have a great assortment of fish to stock your ponds. Orders are due by May 3rd.
Newton County Woodland Walks & Talks! We are beginning a forestry workshop series for Newton County woodland owners; the 1st workshop is May 6th at 6pm CT discussing timber & wildlife management. Space is limited so please RSVP directly to newtonsoilwater@gmail.com, 219-285-2217 if you are interested.
Soil Health in Vegetable Production: Our partners at the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative are holding a virtual farm visit tomorrow morning at 7:30am CT. Farmer Steve Groff, will be leading us through his vegetable & grain conservation farming system, so whether you are a big farmer or smaller gardeneer, this would be a good one to tune in to: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3t7Q-TAAR5eZE9al34qatg
Senate Bill 389 regarding important wetlands protections is up for discussion today. If passed, this bill would be detrimental to our wetlands & cause issues with flooding, water quality, habitat & recreation opportunities, & more. This is something all Indiana Soil & Water Conservation Districts oppose as well as over 50 partners.
For more info see: https://www.nature.org/en-us/newsroom/tnc-indiana-iwf-swcd-against-sb389/
To find your legislator contact info see: http://iga.in.gov/legislative/find-legislators/
To learn more about how wetlands can help prevent property damage & save lives during flooding, see: https://wdet.org/posts/2021/03/29/90787-how-wetlands-can-help-prevent-property-damage-and-save-lives-during-floods/
Although we did not post on #FieldWorkFriday (because we were at home celebrating #GoodFriday) we were indeed out in the field last week! We assisted the Indiana State Department of Agriculture in completing the Spring Tillage Transect. This is an effort to estimate how many acres of cover crops are planted throughout the county & how many acres of land are in no-till, reduced tillage, and conventional tillage practices.
We drove a predetermined path winding through the county while noting what practices are in play at randomly selected fields. It's not perfect data but gives us a rough idea of what's happening in the county. This report will be finalized later this year, but preliminary results estimate:
- 17,700 acres of cover crops!
- 62% (61,800 ac) of corn acres in Newton County under no-till management
- 26% (25,900 ac) of corn acres in Newton County under reduced tillage management
- 12% (12,000 ac) of corn acres in Newton County under conventional tillage management
- 77% (51,200 ac) of soybean acres in Newton County under no-till management
- 10% (6,700 ac) of soybean acres in Newton County under reduced tillage management
- 13% (8,800 ac) of soybean acres in Newton County under conventional tillage management
I hope you have a wonderful week! Please stop by and see the new office, just call ahead to make sure I'm here :) The coffee is on and I have lots of cups!