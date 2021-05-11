NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — I hope you had a great weekend and a happy Mother's Day to all you moms, dads who are also moms (& moms who are also dads!), bio and non-biological moms, moms to fur, feathered, or scaly children, those mentor moms, and to all those who miss their moms or children. I am very blessed for the wonderful mother figures in my own life & am thinking of those who are missing theirs & may have very different situations.
Here are a few things going on at Newton SWCD this week:
Fish stocking in Newton County Park Ponds! We are so excited to be working with the Newton County Economic Development Commission & Towns of Brook, Goodland, Kentland, & Morocco to enhance their park ponds! We will be stocking the Brook, Kentland, & Morocco ponds with Bluegill, Channel Catfish, Fathead Minnows, & Largemouth Bass this Wednesday morning sometime between 9a-11a CT. Thank you to NIPSCO for grant funding awarded to Newton County Economic Development for community enhancement projects. We will continue to work with our County & Town partners as well as IN Dept. of Natural Resources staff to enhance these parks for our community & wildlife. The stocked fish will be ready for harvest in 3-4 years, & sooner for the Channel Catfish. A State fishing license is required for anyone 18 years & older.
Private fish orders will be ready for pick up here at the Newton County Government Center Wednesday May 12th at 8am CT.
We will be conducting a few free invasive species homeowner surveys this week to help local homeowners identify what invasive plants they may have on their property that negatively impact their home habitats. Our invasive species specialist from the Indiana Invasives Initiative, Mandi Glanz, will also provide a management plan for homeowners describing what's present & a plan to terminate them. Please reach out if you are interested in this free service! newtonsoilwater@gmail.com, 219-285-2217
Several meetings related to the North Newton Chamber of Commerce, our Kankakee River Watershed Initiative grants, super gauge monitoring on the Iroquois River, & woodlands. If any of these topics peaks an interest to you, please reach out & I'd be happy to fill you in on what's new.
Not SWCD but sounds fun! The Kankakee Sands Site Manager, Trevor Edmonson, will be leading a Spring Prairie Ramble Tuesday, May 11 from 10 am to 11:30 am CT, to see the wildflowers currently in bloom at Kankakee Sands– wild lupines, hoary puccoon, prairie-fire… This event is limited to 10 ten individuals. There are still a few spots available. Masks and social distancing required. If you are interested, please RSVP to Alyssa Nyberg at anyberg@tnc.org or 219-866-1706.
Happy #FieldWorkFriday was spent in the forest last week! Did you know that oak trees support the MOST moths, butterflies, & birds than other other tree species?
Gus Nyberg, Executive Director of NICHES Land Trust, led us & nine Newton County residents on a hike through Holley Savanna. The focus of this workshop was to talk about the pros & cons of logging parts of your woods for both income & to improve wildlife habitat. We also discussed how hunting helps improve their plant diversity & composition making for better overall habitat for all wildlife. Of course many other fun topics & laughs came up throughout the hike.
This was the 1st of 5 forestry workshops aimed at empowering & educating local woodland owners on how they can manage their woods. Our next workshop is June 3rd at 6pm at Willow Slough Fish & Wildlife Area.
A big THANK YOU to Gus for sharing his expertise & to all who came out & shared a great evening in the woods! Holley Savanna is open for hiking dusk to dawn. Please call or email with questions or help managing your woods! We are here to help connect you to the resources you need! newtonsoilwater@gmail.com, 219-285-2217.
Please swing by for a cup of coffee & to chat anytime. I know this is a crazy spring with temperatures, rain, & all sorts of unexpected things going on. We are always here to help you think through your thoughts & help you find the resources you need - typically soil, water, or natural resource related - but bring what ya got. Just call ahead to make sure someone is in the office 219-285-2217. Have a great week!