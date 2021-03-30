MOROCCO, Ind. — I hope you had a wonderful weekend! What a beautiful day it has been today. Has anyone been out fishing lately? Please send pics of your Spring catches please! I promise not to ask your secret spots or lures. Don't forget fishing licenses expire March 31st! See the new 2021-2022 Fishing Guide here: http://www.eregulations.com/indiana/fishing/fishing-licenses-fees/
Here are a few thing happening at Newton SWCD this week:
MOVING DAY today! THANK YOU Newton County Maintenance Crew for all of their help today! We have nearly everything in & ready to be unpacked here at the Government Center. Thank you to all who offered & donated boxes. I will be unpacking the next two weeks & appreciate your patience responding to emails. Please call if you need immediate assistance (219) 285-2217. Our new address is:
Newton County SWCD
S 240 W, P.O. Box 440
Morocco, IN 47963
Fish Sale! Restock your ponds for the Spring. Orders are due by May 3rd and pick up will be May 12th here at the Government Center. Please see the attached order form for details.
Newton County Woodland Walks & Talks: Geared towards private woodland owners in Newton County, come learn about how to make the most of your woods whether it be for hunting, investment, wildlife viewing, hiking, or just plan nature enjoyment! Our 1st workshop is May 6th at 6pm at the Holley Savanna Nature Preserve. Gus Nyberg, Executive Director of NICHES Landtrust, will be discussing how to manage your property for timber harvest & to improve hunting & wildlife habitat. This is a FREE workshop series. See the attached flyers for more details! RSVP to me as space is limited to just 15 participants per workshop: newtonsoilwater@gmail.com, 219-285-2217
Friends of the Sands is hosting their annual Plant Sale! This is a great way to begin incorporating native plants into your landscaping. Please see their website for more info: https://friends-of-the-sands.com/native-plant-sale-2021/
Did you know that Indiana farmers planted over an estimated 950,000 acres of cover crops in 2019?! I will be out of the office completing what's called a tillage transect with the Indiana State Dept. of Agriculture this Thursday. This is an effort to quantitatively capture an estimate of tillage practices & use of cover crops throughout the county. For more information please see: https://www.in.gov/isda/divisions/soil-conservation/cover-crop-and-tillage-transect-data/
I will be out of the office this Friday in observance of Good Friday. Hoppy Easter!
#FieldWorkFriday last week was spent in good company! A big thank you to Jennifer & Joe for having us out at their beautiful property! They are building their new home & would like to enhance the property's beautiful, native habitat. Native landscaping, as opposed to manicured lawns, provides excellent habitat for pollinators, all sorts of other wildlife, & improves water quality.
Jennifer & Joe's home is in the Knight-Motiff Ditch watershed which is a major tributary to the Kankakee River. Their native landscaping will not only be beautiful, but will be helping their neighbors & community have healthy wildlife & clean water.
We provided this landowner survey for FREE through our partnership with Southern Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management. We will be working on a management plan with them & our other conservation partners. A few invasive species were identified including the popular Burning Bush. Winged Burning Bush spreads like crazy in places it wasn't planted & provides no wildlife value. We will be helping establish new, non-invasive, species in their place.
Please reach out if you're interested in establishing native habitat at your home or would like a FREE landowner survey & management plan to control invasive species. (219) 285-2217, newtonsoilwater@gmail.com
Thanks Jennifer & Joe for being great conservationists!