RENSSELAER — Inspired by the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing and protecting women's constitutional right to vote, the Prairie Arts Council just wrapped more than a month-long exhibit titled “Celebrating Women & Photography" at Lilian Fendig Gallery in Rensselaer.
The exhibit featured photography taken by local women featuring local women.
However, due to the pandemic, several changes had to be made from the original exhibition plans. As safety precautions, viewing of the exhibit, which ran Dec. 8 through Jan. 7, 2021, had to be done by appointment only and masks had to be worn while also practicing social distancing.
Lori Murphy's "With Love" photograph series on metal was chosen as Best of Show.
Juror's Choice went to Jenna Rule “Not Just a Pussy Cat” digitally altered photograph, Anne Kingma "Holding On" photograph, and Bonnie Zimmer "And Now She's 99...) photo montage.
Honorable mention went to:
- Nevaeh Ohlund “Anticipation” photograph
- Nevaeh Ohlund “No Regrets” photograph
- Lori Murphy “ Drive to Win” photograph
- Barb Lucas “Rose at Turkey Run” photograph
- Lana Zimmer “Power Women Series” photo grouping
- Claudia Pletting “Dr. Love” black and white photograph
Juror’s Recognition: Merit Award (Gold Seal) went to:
- Elizabeth Harrolle “Whippin’ Up Some Love” photograph
- Judy Kanne “Facing 80” photograph with poem
- Leigh Littiken “The Malawi Pad Project” iPhone photo
Because of restrictions on in-person viewing, the Prairie Arts Council did a video walkthrough viewing of the exhibit - https://youtu.be/aIRvQN6k7dQ.
28th annual Regional School Shows Exhibitions
The School Shows offer teachers and the community the ability to showcase student artists from schools in Newton and Jasper counties. The shows have been divided into three exhibits that will showcase artwork from children in kindergarten through their senior year in high school.
Each show will be featured in the Lilian Fendig Gallery, with hours to view the show by appointment, and masks will be mandatory due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Prairie Arts Council is also planning to incorporate a virtual reception video of each show.
The elementary student artists are presented with a ribbon for being selected to participate, middle school artists also receive a ribbon with one artist from each school being selected as Best of School. The high school exhibit is a juried show with honorable mention and awards of excellence for select pieces.
This is all provided and made possible by a grant from the Jasper Newton Foundation.
The schedule for the shows are subject to change, especially this year, but the early scheduling includes:
- Elementary School Show - Jan. 25 to Feb. 14
- High School Show - Feb. 23 to March 7
- Middle School Show - March 16 to April 14