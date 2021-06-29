BROOK, Ind. — Summer Reading is well underway! The Brook Library is excited to offer in-person, outdoor programming for the 2021 Summer Reading season. Programming started on June 1 and will run through the end of July with the following schedule:
Mondays: Stroller Stories (0-2-year-olds) and teens 13+Tuesdays: Storytime (3-5-year-olds not attended K)Wednesdays: K-5 graders
The library will also offer a reading challenge for children of all ages that can be completed at home. The Summer Reading Challenge includes book logging and activity challenges that can be completed either virtually through your Beanstack account or by completing paper logs available at the library.
COVID protocols will be in place to ensure a safe and exciting experience for all. Parents can register their children for any and all of these activities at the library. For more information, call 219-275-2471.
SUMMER READING RAFFLE – The Summer Reading Raffle is back and bigger than ever before. Teens and adults are invited to participate in this fun program offering grand prizes such as a Kindle, Amazon Echo, gift cards, and more. Participants earn tickets to put toward the prizes of their choice by reading books, completing activities, and attending programs. Participants can participate virtually through their Beanstack account or by using a paper version available at the library. The Raffle will run June 1st through July 31st with winners being drawn in August.
CLOSING – We will be closed on July 5th in observance of Independence Day. We will reopen on July 6th with regular hours. Have a safe and happy holiday!
STORY HOUR AT THE FAIR – We’ll be at the Pun’kin Vine Fair on July 13th! Join the Brook Library and the Newton County Public libraries from 5-6 pm outside the Domestic Arts Building for a Story Book Walk, games, obstacle course, educational goodies, and a take home craft and book for parents and preschool-1st graders!
BOARD OF TRUSTEES – The Brook Public Library Board of Trustees will have their monthly meeting on July 19th at 5:00 pm.
“HELLO” SUMMER SIGN CRAFT CLASS – Our next adult program is on July 20th at 5:00 pm at McKinley Park. We will be making these adorable mason jar hanging signs to brighten our households this summer. Space is limited and reservation required. For ages 15 and older. Mask are encouraged and will be available. For questions and to register, call 219-275-2471.
LIBRARY NEWS – Summer Reading was wild this past week! Our teen and Stroller Stories groups met on Monday and did all kinds of exciting things. The teens made their own animal inspired bookmarks and keychains out of resin while learning about chemical reactions. Stroller Stories had fun singing, doing fingerplays and making animal tracks in playdoh with toy animals. Kids were given their own playdoh to take home and parents received informational packets on a few different things—like recipes for playdoh.
Our big event was on Wednesday when Silly Safaris (a live animal conservation education show) came to town! The kids were encouraged to read about and were given inciteful information about animals through funny storytelling and by actually touching and holding the animals (sometimes being their climbing tree)! There was a tarantula, an African pixie frog, a tortoise, a snake, some bunnies, a Eurasian Eagle Owl, a Great Dane puppy, and a coatimundi. What is a coatimundi? A coati is a mammal in the Procyonidae family—same as a raccoon—mostly found in the southern US, Mexico and Central and South America. All-in-all, the event was full of jokes and laughter and everyone enjoyed learning about animals with hands on experience and about what we can do to help them now and in the future.
And we can’t forget our adults! We had our Fireworks Wreath class and had a good two hours filled with conversation while we worked on making a sparkly piece of home décor—just in time for the 4th of July!