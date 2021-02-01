KENTLAND — At the South Newton Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, January 20th, Superintendent Casey Hall reflected the sentiments felt by all with his words, “This is a long stretch; we need parents, kids, and staff to stay supportive and patient.” He thanked the staff members for their extreme measures of dedication, specifically naming new school nurse, Kim Durham, for her phenomenal efforts amid the COVID chaos.
Board President, Amanda Berenda even stated that she tried to find an inspirational and motivational message for the teachers, but could not find anything fitting for what they are experiencing. When the word “positive” has a negative connotation, building administrators each reported on some good “positives” from their respective schools.
Miss DeYoung shared the heartfelt gifts the elementary giving tree was able to bestow on more than one hundred children and families due to the generosity of the community and school. Miss Zak, the elementary counselor and DeYoung said, “It truly brought tears to our eyes. It’s awesome that kids had a great Christmas because of it.”
At the middle school, learning never stops, especially through reflection on the first semester and making critical adjustments to improve for the longer second semester. Principal Tansey Mulligan instituted a student advisory committee that has helped identify some areas of need in regards to remote learning. They brought up issues for both sides of the virtual classroom and are working with teachers and technical personnel to resolve them. Mulligan is appreciative of Mrs. Sammons who has added to her daily tasks the new role of homeschool troubleshooting. “Communication is the key,” stated Mulligan, “I email students directly and ask them candid questions about their attendance or performance.” She has also initiated weekly team meetings for teachers to discuss learning challenges and solutions, and is scrutinizing attendance concerns, as well as conducting regular meetings with remote students and parents.
High School Principal Mr. Smith echoed the campus wide appreciativeness for Kim Durham and the remarkable job she is doing. He also proudly announced that Ashanti Snodgrass is this year’s Lilly Endowment scholarship recipient, and that the CyberPatriot team advanced to the state competition. South Newton greatly appreciates the generous support from area businesses and individuals: Armstrong Law Offices, Mr. and Mrs. Fredrickson, Mr. and Mrs. Iseminger, the Jasper Newton Foundation, Sue Murphy, Wilson Fertilizer Inc., Trinity Lutheran Church, and Farm Credit of Mid-America. It is through these charitable contributors that South Newton remains strong and effective.