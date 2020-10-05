MOROCCO — Two extra points.
That was the difference in Delphi’s 14-12 win over North Newton Friday night (Oct. 2).
Both teams scored two touchdowns, but Delphi connected on each of the PATs, while the Spartans couldn’t convert on both of their 2-point tries, including after their second score with just over two minutes left in the game.
“They made both of their extra points and we didn’t,” said North Newton coach Scott Rouch. “If we make both of our 2-point conversions we win that game. On that final 2-point try it came down to execution, I think we had the right play called but we just didn’t execute it. I’ll take the blame for that. We obviously weren’t ready for that kind of play in that kind of situation.”
The Spartans were fighting uphill against a tough and physical Delphi squad.
The Oracles used its power running attack to take control of the game on the very first possession.
Delphi marched down the field 67 yards on 11 plays, 10 of them rushing plays, that was capped off by a reverse that went 13 yards for the score. Delphi added the PAT and was up 7-0 with 6:11 to play in the opening quarter.
North Newton struggled against Delphi’s defense and had no success running the ball. The Spartan offense only picked up three first downs in the first half and one of those was off a penalty.
The offensive highlights for North Newton included a 17-yard pass from Austin Goddard to Cade Ehlinger on the team’s first possession and a 46-yard deep strike from Goddard to Bryce Shedrow late in the first half.
The Spartan defense held strong after that first Delphi scoring drive to keep them off the scoreboard and keep the team within striking distance.
Midway through the third quarter, Delphi put together a long scoring drive that consisted of 10 plays that last just under six minutes.
The Oracles’ power back, senior Evan Fritz, ran the ball eight times on the drive for 51 yards including a 5-yard touchdown run. The PAT was good, and Delphi led 14-0 with 38.6 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
North Newton answered with its first scoring drive of the game as the Spartans found success through the air.
Goddard completed 4 of 7 passes, which included an 11-yard pass to freshman Evan Gagnon, a huge gain of 27 yards to Gagnon, a 15-yard pass to Ehlinger, and then a 5-yard touchdown pass to Ehlinger.
Goddard 2-point pass was broken up in the end zone and the Spartans trailed 14-6 with 7:50 to go in the game.
Delphi was able to pick up three first down on its next possession, but the drive was stalled by a couple of tackles for loss including a key tackle by Ehlinger.
Delphi was forced to punt and North Newton took over from its own 17-yard line.
On first down, Goddard went deep to Dylan Taylor for 27 yards. Goddard followed that up with a huge scramble that picked up 32 yards and gave his team a first down at the Delphi 24.
Goddard ran for 13 yards over the next two plays before finding Shedrow open in the flat. Shedrow pulled in the reception and dove into the corner of the end zone for the score.
The 2-point conversion however was again broken up in the end zone, and the Spartans’ onside kick attempt was unsuccessful. Delphi was able to pick up a first down and run out the clock.
“We couldn’t run on them, they dominated us up front, so we had to go to the air more in the second half,” added Rouch. “ That’s usually not very high percentage kind of stuff but we had the guys that made enough plays that gave us the opportunity late in the game.”
With the loss, North Newton dropped to 3-4 on the season but is 3-0 in the Midwest Conference with two more conference game son the schedule.
“Our goals of having a winning record, winning the conference, and winning a sectional title are still there,” added Rouch. “Right now we will focus on North White for next week.”