MOROCCO - The Spartans are off to a hot start this season, standing at 10-1 and 5-0 in conference play.
Spartans are lead by two sophomore pitchers Patrick Barry (43 k’s this season) and Evan Gagnon (26 k’s this season thrown) who both have thrown no hitters this season. Barry has also tied the record for most strike outs in a game with 15. Also batting over .500, Gagnon has hit 2 home runs.
Also leading is Senior Captain Bryce Rainford. His leadership on the field has helped the young team, according to assistant varsity coach Beau Jones. Rainford has hit one home run and is batting over .500 as the lead off hitter with stolen bases and a gold glove at second base.
Connor Scotella, catcher, leads the team in batting average, on base percentage and doubles.
As a team, the Spartans are hitting .367.
In their home game against West Central on Tuesday, April 26, Barry threw a no hitter through 6 innings, and Mike Levy closed the game with no hits for a combined no-hitter.