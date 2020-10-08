KENTLAND — Given the current situation with COVID, South Newton school officials have decided not to hold their annual Veterans Day celebration for this year. Currently, building access during the school day is very limited to the public in hopes of maintaining a COVID free school environment. The other concern is the safety of Veterans and their families, as most fall in that age group that may be more susceptible to the COVID virus.
"We cherish these fine individuals and their families and look forward each year in celebrating their sacrifices and dedication to country," stated the South Newton School Administration. "We will look forward to returning to our annual program next school year, but for the safety of all, feel this is our best option at this time. As always, the South Newton School family are very appreciative of our Veterans and grateful for all they have done for their country and for each of us. When you see a Veteran, or young person currently serving please say thank you for their service."