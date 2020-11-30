KENTLAND — The South Newton school board approved the retirements of their high school and elementary secretary/treasurers, Joyce Hollingsworth and Sharon Garing. The board approved the retirement of school nurse, Paula McCarthy, at the October meeting. Two more faithful employees retired at the last board meeting as well, bus drivers John and Cheryl Durham. Superintendent Casey Hall expressed his extreme gratitude for all of the retirees who have been part of the South Newton family for several decades collectively. He further commented on the commendable level of care and attention they have all given their positions and how much they will be missed. All employees have gone above and beyond, especially this year with COVID.
Recognizing the added responsibilities and increased levels of stress, the board approved a mental health day for all employees earlier in the semester. This, along with the days of absences for quarantining, has significantly raised the need for substitutes. Superintendent Hall encouraged all available and interested people to become substitutes. The spread of the coronavirus is not happening at school – staff and students are following the CDC (Center of Disease Control) guidelines in order to keep all of South Newton safe.
In her report to the board, Amber DeYoung, elementary principal, personally thanked Sharon Garing, saying that she has been “absolutely phenomenal,” and what a blessing it has been to work with her. DeYoung also thanked the South Newton community and her staff for their hard work in this unique year, acknowledging the creative planning on the parts of her teachers and the elementary families. The elementary reached its goal of 100% contacts for conferences back in October.
Tansey Mulligan, middle school principal, praised her staff for covering for each other and getting the job done, saying that COVID has “tested all kinds of limits for us.” Keeping it positive is essential. With numerous teachers and students out due to contract tracing, the rest of the staff did what they needed to do to fill in the gaps. “It’s the best we could have asked for as we work through uncharted territory,” said Mulligan in closing.
Definitely the year for trying new strategies, high school principal, Ryan Smith, was pleased with the overall success of parent conferences. Through a team approach, approximately 90 – 95% of parents were reached. “And not just the struggling kids,” stated Smith. Parents of students at every performance level were contacted personally in some manner. Smith thanked Joyce and expressed how much he will miss her. Joyce could have retired at the beginning of the year, but chose to stay and help acclimate Mr. Smith in his new principal position. Smith thanked all of his staff and closed with special recognition for senior, Samantha Warren, who recently signed with Valparaiso University to play volleyball for them.
Superintendent Hall asked that the public continue to be supportive and patient as these circumstances are challenging for everyone. South Newton hopes to conduct in-person learning for the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas break. Kim Durham (officially approved as the new school nurse) will be working with Paula McCarthy beginning November 30th to make a smoother transition into next semester. South Newton is thrilled to have an already familiar new staff member join the Rebel Family.