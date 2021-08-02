KENTLAND — In a brief meeting July 26 , the South Newton school board approved the needed personnel to fill remaining positions.
The recent vacancies left by two middle school teachers, one math and one language, were filled by Mr. Pinn (math) and Mr. Turza (English). Additionally, the board accepted the recommendations to hire a new ag teacher and social studies teacher for the high school.
Mrs. Skinner, who retired in May, will be returning part-time as a reading instructor for the elementary.
Superintendent Casey Hall said, “Our kids are lucky that she's coming back.”
Hall apprised the board on the construction progress at the high school, saying that the renovations were proceeding nicely and will be mostly complete by the start of school in less than a month.
Some of the concluding details will not be finished due to a worker shortage. Hall said that the materials for finalizing are there, just not enough workers to get everything installed in the remaining weeks of summer.
South Newton staff returns Aug. 10 and the students return on Aug. 12. Hall stated that Aug. 10 will be a good day with the staff and Aug. 12 will be an even better day when students return.
“If we can get back to as much normalcy as possible for staff and kids that's what we need to do,” Hall said.