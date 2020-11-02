KENTLAND — South Newton Superintendent Casey Hall emphasized how appreciative he is for the flexibility and cooperation of the South Newton staff. He further expressed his commendation of the staff and students for wearing masks and having good attitudes about it.
Board President, Amanda Berenda, shared Hall’s views and also made mention of the proper wearing of masks among the students. The Board of School Trustees adopted the 2021 budget, followed by the 2021 capital projects plan, at a special meeting that preceded the regular meeting of the board. Hall commented that he is proud to be able to do a lot of great things and still maintain reasonable tax rates.
The list of community donations for South Newton was significant. As always, the school greatly appreciates the generosity and support of members of the community who make many of the program offerings at South Newton possible. President Berenda stated, “We have a large list [of donors] to be thankful for.” In the absence of the building principals to give their reports, Superintendent Hall praised the successes and positives at the high school saying, “Even in times of quarantine there are still things to celebrate here.” The cross country team advanced to the Regional contest and the volleyball team brought home another Sectional victory for their season.
In his own report, Hall said, “COVID struck again!” He went on to say that no one wants kids in school more than he does because that is truly the best way to learn. However, the health and safety of staff and students has to come first. Even though there were few cases, through the contact tracing the effects were far reaching, thereby necessitating the temporary closure.