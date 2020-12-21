KENTLAND — The year 2020 has been hard on many families throughout the world and especially in Newton County, however, this Christmas may be a little merrier than once thought, thanks to South Newton Elementary’s Giving Tree and the overwhelming response from the community.
The 3rd year of SNE’s Giving Tree also saw its challenges as COVID-19 restrictions prevented community members from going to the school and picking up tags for needy children. Instead, donations were sought out so that gifts could be purchased and then picked up via a drive through.
In just over two weeks, the Giving Tree was able to raise an incredible amount for local families in need — around $10,000.
“Up until the last week, I was worried that there were not enough funds to meet all the needs of the community,” said Laura Zak, South Newton Elementary Counselor and the driving force behind the Giving Tree. “I approached some influential people of the community, and they helped me spread the word, and then an enormous amount of donations came in. I was so moved. I was overwhelmed with gratitude.”
With the amount raised, Zak said she was able to go out and meet the needs of every child on the tree, as far as coats, snow boots, socks, and warm clothes, and was even able to go above and beyond that to provide several fun things and toys for the kids.
The Giving Tree was also able to provide every family with wrapping supplies, grocery gift cards, and hats and gloves for every child.
More than 100 kids from the South Newton area were helped by the Giving Tree this holiday season.
“The number of children on the tree this year was nearly double of past years,” added Zak. “I am so proud to be a part of a community that cares so much about helping the kids that need it. I love my job year-round, but this is one of the best things I get to do. I want to thank all of the businesses and individuals that trusted me with this kind of gift and the responsibility to do this.”
The drive through to pick up the gifts took place on Dec. 19, and the impact of the community’s generosity was well felt.
“So many parents and grandparents were in shock with what they were able to receive,” Zak added. “They were all very, very grateful. This year has been so hard for so many people. I can’t even imagine what position some of them are in. You could just see the weight lifted off of them when they received the gifts and the grocery gift cards.”