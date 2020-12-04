KENTLAND — The South Newton Elementary School Christmas Giving Tree is back for its third year, but due to COVID-19, the procedures will be different for this year.
Because of the school's COVID guidelines, parents and community members are not able to come inside our building to take tags from the tree or return gifts that they would like to provide.
"However, we have a very generous offer to match any monetary donations that are made, and we will also accept donations of gift certificates," stated Laura Zak, South Newton Elementary Student Services Advisor/Counselor. "Donations can be made at the elementary school by ringing the bell, and someone will meet you at the door. These donations will be used to purchase the necessary gift items by myself and volunteers in our building for the children on the Giving Tree."
If you are a family in need of extra support this holiday season and your children attend South Newton Elementary, contact Zak by phone or email no later than Dec. 9 to provide the necessary information. Names will be kept confidential, and you may collect your items on Saturday, Dec. 19, between 10 a.m. and noon via curbside pickup.
"This year has financially devastated many of our families, please consider helping us make this a Christmas to remember for the children and families we serve," Zak added.
In 2018, the SNE Christmas Giving Tree provided gifts for 73 children helping out 24 different families. In 2019, the charity event provided holiday cheer to 71 children representing 22 families.