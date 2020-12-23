NEWTON COUNTY — Janet Schoon, a conservation farmer in Newton County, is concerned about conserving and enriching the soils on her farmland. She’s experimenting with planting cover crops in one sandy-soil, troublesome field to prevent wind erosion, improve water infiltration, build organic matter and to keep valuable nutrients from leaching out of the soil.
In another field Schoon is planting native vegetation in wet spots which will grow into areas of flowering plants. Selected native vegetation will flourish in areas often too wet to grow agricultural crops. As they grow, these plants will become important refuge areas for honey bees and other important pollinators and by farming around these areas, soil compaction will lessen and water infiltration through the soil profile will improve.
"I have already been farming completely no-till for several years so deep rooted cover crops are just a logical progression. I am taking advantage of the grant to put in deep rooted perennials in an area that is chronically either too wet to plant when rest of the field is ready or else frequently drowns out during the growing season. This is a win win plan as I will be permanently improving the soil while receiving cost share for the implementation and $250/year while my soil improves." – Janet Schoon
Specifically targeting the Kankakee River watershed the SWCD of Newton County, along with those of Jasper, LaPorte, and Porter Counties, was awarded this grant from the Indiana State Department of Agriculture’s Clean Water Indiana Program.
In 2019, the US Geological Survey reported high turbidity, phosphorus, and nitrates in most of the water samples collected throughout the Kankakee watershed. Low lying areas in fields are frequently compacted and have poor filtration causing ponding after heavy rains. Farmers frequently dig trenches from these ponded areas to move water off crops before they are permanently damaged. Runoff from these trenches and barren fields often washes away nutrients and soil into the nearest waterbody. The water samples show this to be a widespread problem in the Kankakee basin.
As on Janet Schoon’s farm, these wet areas are troublesome to farm since they take longer to dry out and can produce poor yields. Deep rooted native perennials, like showy forbs and grasses, have amazing roots that can reach deeper than seven feet! As they grow, these roots help break up severe compaction in wet areas allowing water to move through the soil profile and be absorbed in a sponge-like way. Deep rooted cover crops, like cereal rye, special radishes or other plants, serve a
similar function, helping break up compaction, soaking up and improving water flow, and keeping soil and nutrients in place.
The Clean Water Indiana grant is able to cover seed and installation costs as well as an additional two years’ worth of land rent payments at $250/acre for native perennial plantings. It also provides a one-time cost share payment of $20/acre for establishing cover crops. This is a first-come first-serve program. Please contact Newton County SWCD Director, Bri Ciara, for more information (219) 285-2217, newtonsoilwater@gmail.com.