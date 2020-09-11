KENTLAND — What's cooler than being cool? Having a library card from the Kentland Public Library. Sign up for a KPL account during National Library Card Sign-Up Month & have your name entered into a drawing. For our patrons who already have a KPL account, just stop by the library during the month of September and check out an item then you are entered in the drawing.
What do you need to sign-up for a library card? Two items with your current mailing address on them & a picture id. If your address is not in Kentland or Jefferson township we will need to check with your home library to verify that your account there is in good standing. Stop by & see what all they have to offer.
For more information please give us a call at 219-474-5044, visit kentland.lib.in.us, or check out the Kentland Public Library's Facebook Page.