NEWTON COUNTY – Within a day of learning about the deaths of Twin Lakes High School student-athlete Mya Thompson and her mother, Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephanie Thompson, plans for fundraisers to assist the Thompson family immediately went into overdrive.
Enter students from White and Newton counties who decided they wanted to help, too.
Frontier, North White, Tri-County, South Newton and North Newton put aside their athletic rivalries and joined forces to help earlier this week, collecting free-will donations at their respective boys’ basketball games.
Everyone in attendance at those games were encouraged to wear green – Mya Thompson’s favorite color.
At the North Newton-South Newton game Feb. 19, both schools raised a combined $982.
Tri-County and North Newton combined to raise another $914.48, White Frontier and North White – White County’s two fierest athletic rivals – jointly collected $1,604.
All told, $3,500.48 was collected for the Thompson family – White County Circuit Court Judge Jason Thompson and his daughter, Ayanna Thompson, to help with funeral and other expenses to help them through their difficult and challenging time.