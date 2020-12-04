MOROCCO — With much thought and consideration it has been determined that Santa’s Chefs will not be able to provide Christmas Day meals in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Thne Santa's Chefs' coordinators stated the health and safety of all the volunteers and patrons must be the absolute first priority.
"This decision did not come easy, but we could not meet CDC, state and health guidelines," stated the coordinators. "We are planning and look forward to 2021 when Santa’s Chefs will be back and provide Christmas day meals as they have for over 20 years. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause."