KENTAND — The Brook Public Library is excited to announce that Santa Claus is coming to the Newton County Pun’kin Vine Fair Grounds! On December 12th from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM families can safely visit Santa, deliver their letters, get their picture taken (bring your own camera), and receive a free book voucher and a special goody bag full of Christmas cheer (while supplies last).
Visitors are asked to enter through the North entrance of the Fairgrounds and line up drive-through-style at the Fair Office. Each household needs to arrive in their own car, and all visitors must remain in your own vehicle until it is your turn to see Santa. Santa will be waiting at the ticket booth! Children can talk to Santa through the plexiglass, then turn around and smile big for pictures! Please exit through the South gate as soon as your visit is over.