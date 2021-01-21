NEWTON COUNTY — Two local, Newton County farmers, Cody Styck and Gary Cooper, will be talking about how they are building soil health on their own farms and providing technical know-how for implementation. State Soil Health Expert, Stephanie McClain from the Natural Resource Conservation Service, will be performing several soil health demonstrations while Doug Peterson, regenerative farming expert and consultant from Understanding Ag, will be discussing soil health principles and practices. Our Lower Kankakee Watershed Initiative and Isaak Walton League of America are sponsoring this event and many other resources.
The interactive virtual discussion on building soil health in a diverse watershed will take place Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. CST.
RSVP at kankakeewatershed.org/events. Contact Bri Ciara with questions newtonsoilwater@gmail.com, (219) 285-2217