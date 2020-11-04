Rossiter and hickel

KENTLAND — Voter turnout in Newton County was extremely high for the Nov. 3 General Election as nearly 65 percent of registered voters casted votes (6,651).

There were just two local contested races on ballot — County Council At Large (three seats), and North Newton School Board Lake Township seat.

Incumbent Abbey Rossiter (R) was the top vote-getter for County Council At Large with 3,791 votes. Also elected were Mick Vanderwall (R) with 3,547 votes, and Matt Gibson (R) with 2,923 votes. Teri Pasierb (D) finished the night with 2,069 votes as the Republican Party's domination of county government continued.

In the other contested local race, Samantha Hickel defeated reigning North Newton School Board President Mike Russell 1,857 votes to 1,526.

all winning candidates

Newton County vote totals for national and state contested races were as follow:

President/Vice President

Trump/Pence (R) - 4,942

Biden/Harris (D) - 1,509

Jorgensen/Cohen (L) - 140

Gov/Lt. Gov

Holcomb (R) - 4,358

Myers (D) - 1,148

Rainwater (L) - 1,050

Attorney General

Rokita (R) - 4,952

Weinzapfeldem (D) - 1,496

Dist 4 Rep Congress

Baird (R) - 4,909

Mackey (D) - 1,522

Dist 13 State Rep

Negele (R) - 1,634

Loretta Barnes (D) - 409

Dist 16 State Rep

Gutwein (R) - 3,355

Lovely (D) - 1,044