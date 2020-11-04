KENTLAND — Voter turnout in Newton County was extremely high for the Nov. 3 General Election as nearly 65 percent of registered voters casted votes (6,651).
There were just two local contested races on ballot — County Council At Large (three seats), and North Newton School Board Lake Township seat.
Incumbent Abbey Rossiter (R) was the top vote-getter for County Council At Large with 3,791 votes. Also elected were Mick Vanderwall (R) with 3,547 votes, and Matt Gibson (R) with 2,923 votes. Teri Pasierb (D) finished the night with 2,069 votes as the Republican Party's domination of county government continued.
In the other contested local race, Samantha Hickel defeated reigning North Newton School Board President Mike Russell 1,857 votes to 1,526.
Newton County vote totals for national and state contested races were as follow:
President/Vice President
Trump/Pence (R) - 4,942
Biden/Harris (D) - 1,509
Jorgensen/Cohen (L) - 140
Gov/Lt. Gov
Holcomb (R) - 4,358
Myers (D) - 1,148
Rainwater (L) - 1,050
Attorney General
Rokita (R) - 4,952
Weinzapfeldem (D) - 1,496
Dist 4 Rep Congress
Baird (R) - 4,909
Mackey (D) - 1,522
Dist 13 State Rep
Negele (R) - 1,634
Loretta Barnes (D) - 409
Dist 16 State Rep
Gutwein (R) - 3,355
Lovely (D) - 1,044