ROSELAWN, Ind. — This past weekend all four Roselawn Revolution teams competed at the Champion Force Indiana State competition at Highland Middle School in Anderson Indiana.
"This was the first in person event we have held since the start of pandemic and it was really great to be back in front of a crowd," said Amanda Barcus. "Although it was limited spectators and less teams per category the event was safe, successful and a great first step to returning to normal. It is an absolute honor to lead this group of teams and I would like to say Thank you to all of our athletes and parents that have stuck with us through it all."
Placements
- Division 1 (age 4-6) 2nd place
- Division 2 (age 7-9) 2nd place
- Division 3 ( age 10 & up) 2nd place
- Division 4 ( tryout team ) 4th place
The Division 3 and 4 teams will continue practicing for Nationals next month in Toledo, Ohio.
Looking ahead, the fall season will start the third week of August.
"We are also pleased to announce we will be expanding to include our first elite level 5 team. This will be a tryout team and open tryouts will be in August."
Any athlete that is interested in this tryout can reach out to Coach Amanda Barcus cfacoachb@gmail.com for details.