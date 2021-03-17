ROSELAWN, Ind. — Roselawn Little League with the help of the Jasper Newton Foundation has started a fundraising campaign with the hopes of adding a walking path to its list of amenities.
“We want to be able to give the parents, and grandparents something to do during practices and just add another nice feature to our fields,” said Eric Jones, President of Roselawn Little League. “We are excited to bring this to the community.”
The Jasper Newton Foundation has agreed to match every dollar raised by Roselawn Little League $2 to $1 up to $35,000. The total cost of the project is $53,000.
“We need to raise $18,000 and our goal is to get the project completed in two months,” added Jones. “If everyone in Roselawn would donate $4.50 we would meet our goal.”
So far in just five days, Roselawn Little League has raised more than $1,600.
“This would give our families a safe area to walk, run, ride bikes, and skateboard,” Jones added.
Donations can be accepted at any Kentland Ball location — just tell them it is for Roselawn Little League and the walking path.
Donations can also be made online through PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App. With each app, use the email address Roselawnlittleleague@yahoo.com to send donations.
“Our next project would be to add a splash pad over the next two to three years, but we need to prove we can do this first,” Jones concluded.
For more information, email roselawnlittleleague@yahoo.com or call Jones at 219-455-9541.