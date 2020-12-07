ROSELAWN — Roselawn Little League, which will be celebrating its 40th year this spring, will be adding a new division to its lineup, the Challenger League.
The Little League Challenger Program is Little League’s adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges.
“DeMotte started one last season and I know several kids in the area that could benefit from this,” said Tiffany Jones, Vice President of Roselawn Little League’s Challenger Division. “I have friends with special needs kids and one, in particular, was the inspiration of starting this here. Sophia just loves baseball, but she is wheelchair-bound and nonverbal. This division will give her and many others an opportunity to play this sport that we love that otherwise, they wouldn’t be able to enjoy. I am ready and excited to get this started.”
Flexibility and adaptability are key during Challenger games. Little League provides all chartered teams with a rulebook that includes a best practices guide to operating a Challenger Game. Typically games are 1-2 innings long and last about an hour. All players play defensively and bat every inning.
“Different devices will be used for players with different needs, for example, there is a ball that has a high pitch beeping sound for players that have a vision impairment,” said Jones. “Also each player will have a buddy that will serve as their helper.”
Buddies are individuals who assist Challenger athletes in the areas of batting, base running, and defense, but only as needed. Often buddies are peer athletes who are also participating in the Little League program.
“I am looking forward to being a buddy for this division, added Jones. “I can’t imagine anything more fulfilling than that, however, I am also looking for volunteers.”
Signups for the Challenger Division are live now on the league’s website at www.Roselawnll.com. Sign up by Dec. 31 and receive $10 off. In-person signups will be held at a later date.
For more information call or text Jones at 219-512-5391 or email roselawnlittleleague@yahoo.com.
Founded in 1989, there are currently over 950 Challenger programs in 10 countries around the world. Over 30,000 athletes participate in the Challenger Division every year.