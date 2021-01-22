ROSELAWN — Roselawn Little League has been selected to host the Softball 8, 9, and 10 State Tournament, a first for the league which will be celebrated its 40th season this year.
Softball teams from all over the state are expected to travel to Roselawn as they battle for a chance to win a state championship.
“This gives Newton County the chance to show what we have to offer from a rural area,” stated Eric Jones, Roselawn Little League President. “This would also give an economic boost to our local restaurants, gas stations, hotels, campgrounds, and many other businesses.”
Jones added that they are currently in the process a forming a committee that already includes some local elected officials who will be focused on making the tournament a success.
“We are looking to add 2-3 more local people who are not on our board, who would be motivated in helping achieve this,” said Jones
The league will also be looking for sponsorships to help accomplish things before the tournament, which is slated for mid-July.
“If you would like your business advertised for people across the state to view please reach out to us,” Jones said. “If you’re a local business who is willing to provide a discount to state tournament goers or items for a goodie bag that will be given to each player, please let us know. Newton County, this is a first for our county! This took the help of many people in the community and our board to make our facilities top notch to be awarded this. Be proud! A special thank you to Indiana District 1 and Little League International for this amazing opportunity.”