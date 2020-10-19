GOODLAND — It was a 2-year journey, but last week the Right Steps Goodland Early Learning Center opened its doors and hosted a grand opening/ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 16.
“If you would have asked me 2 years ago if I ever imagined this day happening, I would have probably said ‘yes’,” said Brienne Hooker, Jasper Newton Foundation Director. “I openly believe that a room full of passionate humans who want to build their community can do it. It’s easier not to care. It’s easier not to change. It’s easier not to do anything. In fact, it’s really easy to post how much you don’t care, don’t want to change or do anything on social media and have a snack. But you know why we did not stop? Newton County is one lucky place with people who care a lot about where they live. You might even say — they love where they live.”
The Goodland Early Learning Center is still enrolling students.
The center, which is now Newton County’s only licensed childcare facility, was the brainchild of the Newton County Childcare Coalition.
The project started out with their hopes to convert two classrooms in the Goodland Community Center for licensed childcare and have Right Steps Child Development Center come in and operate the facility.
The facility is now able to accommodate around 28 children ages from infant to five years old.
The vision became more of a reality last year in November when the Newton County Council voted to give $375,000 of landfill funds to the Jasper Newton Foundation to set up funding for childcare in the county.
“This is the first of many partnerships to build the Newton County you want to not just live in but thrive in,” added Hooker. The Jasper Newton Foundation is proud to be a viable vehicle for donors to passionately give to initiatives and organizations that actually make a real difference.”
Hooker thanked a large group of people who helped make their vision become reality.
Newton County Board of Commissioners President Kyle Conrad spoke briefly to congratulate the center and wish it the best of success.
“I can’t speak for all of the commissioners or the council, but I would guess that we would be willing to help again at another location,” said Conrad.
The Goodland Early Learning Center is also still interviewing and searching for a cook, teacher assistant, and a lead teacher.
For more information, call Maureen Inman at the Goodland ELC — 765-742-4033 x 6961 or go to rightstepscdc.org and click on careers to submit applications online.