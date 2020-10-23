BROOK — The fundraising for the 2020-2021 Brook-Iroquois Township Community Fund is getting underway and residents will receive a letter soon.
"Please show your support for all the local hard working groups that provide services to us, to our families and to our friends," stated the community fund members. "Every penny of your donations go out to the 'helper' organizations. Thank you to Community State Ban in Brook. They cover all the costs of copying, envelopes, and mailing for us, leaving us able to forward every cent of the groups who need help."
In late spring the community fund will list all the recipients and their donation amounts.
Brook-Iroquois Township Community Fund board members include Susie Kindig, Mary Ann Weishaar, and Jerry and Susan Johnson.