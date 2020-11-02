BROOK — The public comment for Republic Services’ applications for permits to build two Class I underground injection at the Newton County Landfill closes on Nov. 16.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says it will hold a public hearing if it determines that there is significant public interest in one or more of the draft permits, based on written requests.
Newton County is looking at its options to possibly fight the injection wells.
“The Board of Commissioners has initiated, through Attorney (Pat) Ryan, the hiring of outside counsel and experts in this field to assist us in determining what options we have, if any,” stated President of the Board of Commissioners Kyle Conrad. “This will be on our agenda for Monday (Nov. 1) where we hope to formalize our stance as it pertains to this. Unfortunately, we had little information to go on at our last meeting as the entire issue was only a few days old.”
If a public hearing is scheduled by the EPA, a notice of the hearing will be published at least 30 days in advance.
Email your comments to William Tong of the EPA Region 5 Water Division at tong.william@epa.gov. If you do not have access to email, please contact William Tong at 312-886-9380 for instructions on how to comment.
According to the EPA’s factsheet on the proposed plan, the agency plans to approve the request from Republic Services.
The two permits authorize the disposal of “non-hazardous” liquid waste from landfill leachate, landfill gas condensate, well maintenance and testing fluids, and stormwater runoff generated at the facility into an area underground the deepest underground source of drinking water.
According to the EPA Fact Sheet on Republic Services’ plan, the injection zone for the two wells is the Mount Simon Sandstone, which is located 3,200 to 5,000 feet below the surface.
In Newton County, the base of the deepest underground source of drinking water is 790 feet below the surface called the Silurian-Devonian Aquifer.
The EPA Fact Sheet on the plans states that “there are adequate confining layers between the injection zone and the deepest source of drinking water to prevent the movement of injected fluids into underground sources of drinking water.”
The EPA also says there are no other wells that penetrate that confining zone within a 2-mile radius of each proposed injection well, and they have set a limit on injection pressure to prevent fracturing of the injection zone rock formation. The maximum allowable injection pressure for each well was calculated by EPA by factoring the depth of the injection zone, the highest specific gravity of the injected fluid, and the fracture gradient of the rock formation. The calculated maximum permitted injection pressure is proposed to be 255 pounds per square inch.
“Review of the permit applications indicate no significant environmental impacts should result from issuing these two permits,” stated the EPA.
Currently, Republic Services pays millions of dollars annually to transport the leachate from the Newton County Landfill to be filtered and treated before the liquid is reintroduced into the environment in the form of clean water, according to a source from Republic Services familiar with the process.
Leachate, who many call “garbage juice” has several noxious chemicals and elements that have to be filtered out, including ammonia, zinc, lead, mercury, and other heavy metals, as well as “whatever else that ends up in the landfill,” stated the source, who asked to remain anonymous.
According to an EPA report, the probability of materials leaking from deep injection wells is very slim.
However, there have been issues with deepwell injections in Michigan and Flordia.