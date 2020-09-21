KENTLAND — When the Out of the Darkness 5K Walk/Run was first announced organizer Scott McCord said he would be thrilled if 30 people attended. Well, he must be ecstatic as 118 people registered for the event and several more came just for the experience.
"The response was more than I could have dreamed for," said McCord. 'It was unbelievable."
McCord started the event to help bring awareness and start a conversation about suicide awareness and mental health.
"There were at least four different families, who have lost someone to suicide, take part in the event," added McCord. "I thought no one would want to talk about this subject, but people really do. Families and friends of people who have taken their lives want people to talk to and help prevent this from happening more."
The walk/run took place at the Newton County Fairgrounds Sept. 11, during National Suicide Prevention Week.
All proceeds from the event went to the Jasper Newton Foundation to be used for future suicide prevention/mental health education programs with Newton County.
Suicide currently ranks as the second leading cause of death for ages 10 – 45 in the nation. In the state of Indiana, suicide is listed as the 2nd leading cause for youth ages 10-24, with 18.8% of youth stating that they have seriously considered suicide in the past twelve months.
"The most important thing I came away with was the fellowship during the event," added McCord. "We need to keep this awareness going and keep the conversation open. There are resources out there and education to help prevent suicide."
McCord added that he is hoping to double the numbers of the event next year.