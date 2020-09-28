KENTLAND — The Newton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a semi truck and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of US 41 and Princeton Parkway in Kentland during the evening of Sept. 26.
Upon arrival on the scene, first responders discovered the driver whom was the sole occupant of the passenger vehicle was found to be trapped in the vehicle. On scene investigation showed that a semi tractor and trailer operated by 76-year-old Joseph Shouse of Kentland was traveling north on US 41 nearing Princeton Parkway in the left lane. The semi was slowing and had its left turn signal activated to make a left turn onto Princeton Parkway when a silver 2007 GMC Yukon operated by 25-year-old Michael Noah Guebara of Rosewell, NM struck the rear of the trailer.
Guebara was extricated from the vehicle by Kentland Fire Department personnel where he was then flown from the scene by Lutheran Air to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, IL.
Any other witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Sgt. Wilson at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at (219)-474-5661.
Assisting agencies: Kentland Fire, Newton County EMS, Lutheran Air, Kentland Police, and Goodland Police.