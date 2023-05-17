Newton County Community Services recently hosted a ribbon cutting for the new Kentland nutrition site. The site is located at the Kentland Depot at 2911 W. 1500 S.
According to Trisha Drain, Executive Director of Newton County Community Services, the nutrition site exists to provide seniors ages 60 and over, as well as those who are disabled with daily lunch provided Monday through Friday, as well as offering other services.
“The goal here is to have a nutritious meal that’s packed with vegetables, because we know a diet high in vegetables is going to increase health and fight the chronic illnesses especially for the elderly,” said Drain. “We also have educational programs, nutrition programs, games, mental stimulation, exercise programs, and everything that is going to help them maintain independent living.”
The site was funded through a grant from Northwest Indiana Community Action and are delivered out of Crown Point.
According to literature provided, Northwest Indiana Community Action “is a non-profit corporation dedicated to helping vulnerable populations overcome barriers to independence.”
Those who participate are asked to provide a daily donation of $2 to help cover the costs of rent, overhead and wage expenses.
The Kentland nutrition site marks the fourth nutrition site in Newton County, with ones also available in Roselawn, Morocco, and Goodland.
Drain believes the sites to be beneficial to the elderly and that they help provide a sense of community which can otherwise be difficult for them to find.
“Seniors tend to be isolated,” Drain explained. “They often can’t get around as much, and are not around people as much. But, when they are around people, that tends to help them get mentally stimulated, live longer, and it helps them eat better. It provides so much value for healthy living.”
The site will be managed by local resident Bill Bivins, who Drain said is a great fit for the job. “Bill is a retired businessman but he has a heart for the people in the community and you can tell he’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Bivins discussed some of the amenities those who participate have to look forward to.
“We’re going to have coffee in the mornings and whatever drinks they want, within reason,” he stated. “I’d like to start a Wii TV bowling league, and maybe play Wii golf and stuff like that. Something to get folks moving. We’ll have card games, dominoes and things like that. It’s just a place where folks can get up out of the house and have some place comfortable where they can have some fun.”
The Kentland nutrition site is open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday.