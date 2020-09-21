The Town of Kentland is pursuing grant funding for streetscape improvements within the Downtown area. The town would like public input and comments on the existing conditions in the downtown and desired improvements to be incorporated in the Downtown Master Plan. The Town will host an open house from 5pm to 7pm on September 29, 2020 at Town Hall (300 N. 3rd St. Kentland, IN 47951). The open house will include exhibits and opportunity for comments and questions.
Public comments may be dropped off in writing at, or mailed to, Town Hall during normal business hours or provided via email at shuss@dlz.com. Comments will be accepted until 4pm September 30, 2020.
The Town of Kentland complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Upon request, the Town will provide accommodation to enable individuals with disabilities to participate in public input. Requests including your name, mailing address, phone number and brief description of the requested accommodation may be submitted at least three (3) business days prior to the open house at (219) 474-5062.