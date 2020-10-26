MOROCCO — The North Newton School Board met on October 12 to discuss a lengthy agenda. Topping the list of action items was the 2021 budget, capital projects, and bus replacement plans. All of these were discussed at the meeting last month. Thanks to the astute eye of Dr. Rowe, North Newton will be reducing its fleet of buses thus saving the corporation hundreds of thousands of dollars. Careful examination of bus usage and the number of students per bus led Rowe to the natural conclusion that the number of existing buses is unnecessary given the inception of the double routes and current enrollment.
Student and staff spotlights for the month of October are Eve Stricklin, Nicholas Grammer, Olivia Sprayberry, Andrew Collett, Dylan Taylor, and retiring staff member, Donald Miller. Eve hails from Lake Village where she is a kindergarten student in Ms. Whitt’s class. Chosen for her exemplary displays of kindness by both her teacher and principal, Mrs. Hankins said, “Though she may appear meek, Eve has strength in kindness and compassion.” Eve happily helps others when they are in need, and is very welcoming and friendly. Both Mrs. Hankins and Ms. Whitt commented on Eve’s inclusion of others and her good manners. “I am honored to have such a sweet and kind girl in my class,” said Ms. Whitt. The first-grade student from Lincoln Elementary, Nicholas Grammer, was nominated by his teacher, Mrs. Mollway, and principal, Mrs. Neal for his responsibility and self-motivation. Mrs. Mollway also notes his friendliness, respect, and outstanding listening skills. “He is an amazing little boy and I enjoy seeing his smiling face come in the door each morning!” said Mollway. Mrs. Neal also noted the positive attitude Nicholas brings to school each day and said, “We are excited to watch him grow into a confident leader.” Morocco Elementary’s student spotlight, Olivia Sprayberry, is in the 1st grade in Mrs. Hammel’s class. Olivia earned her nomination for her polite and respectful nature. Hammel also commented on Olivia’s attentive listening which makes others feel more valued. Mrs. Lawbaugh mentioned the numerous ways in which Olivia demonstrates respect; she works hard and is polite, kind, helpful, and self-motivated. She is an eager learner who enthusiastically shares what she is learning with others. Both Lawbaugh and Hammel said what a truly great young lady Olivia is and that she will continue to accomplish amazing things in her future. Andrew Collett, an 8th-grade student, was nominated by Mrs. Decker for his excellence in advocating for himself and taking responsibility for his learning even in challenging circumstances. Mrs. Decker also stated that Andrew shows leadership and a pleasant attitude, always doing what needs to be done no matter the task given to him. Also nominated for his commendable leadership is 12th-grade student, Dylan Taylor. “I am so proud of Dylan,” said principal Coffing, “He has become a leader and role model for our school and student body.” Dylan is an excellent representation of what a student-athlete should be said, Coffing. A specific example of Dylan’s leadership in action is his encouragement of students to wear masks at sporting events. “I couldn’t be more proud of the leadership role he has taken,” said Coffing.
Also recognized at the board meeting was retiring custodian, Mr. Donald Miller. Miller did more than merely work at the school – he devoted himself to the students and staff in numerous ways since he began working at the school. Miller also coached the track team and graduated from North Newton, remaining in the community to serve and support.
Next month’s meeting will be held at the Junior-Senior High School at 7:00 pm.