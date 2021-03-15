LAKE VILLAGE, Ind. — The meeting of the North Newton School Board took place March 8 at Lake Village Elementary School. Principal Hankins proudly showcased the great things happening there. Her positivity is evident in and around the school. Other positive happenings in the corporation include the presentation of the ‘Arrive Alive’ distracted driving simulation that will take place on April 7th at the high school. A countywide initiative by generous businesses and entities partnered to bring this important and sobering message to the young drivers in the county. The motto of the program is, “Good Decisions Prevent Collisions.” Teenage drivers are educated through the program about distractions and good decision making while behind the wheel.
March Student Spotlights feature McKinley Dresbaugh from Lake Village, Brianna Anderson from Lincoln, Skyler McElroy from Morocco, Anthony Domele from the Jr. High, and Samantha Bradley from the Sr. High. McKinley was nominated by her 5th grade teacher, Mrs. Szczepaniak, and Principal Hankins. Both noted her incredible compassion for others and her joyful spirit to help peers and adults. Mrs. Szczepaniak said McKinley, “uses her words to encourage others when they are down and accepts others for who they are.” Hankins added that, “Wherever there is a human need, McKinley is there to show kindness and make a difference by just being present.” Principal Hankins and Mrs. Szczepaniak say McKinley is a world changer! Brianna was nominated by her 6th grade teacher, Mr. Nuest and Principal Neal. Mr. Nuest recognized Brianna’s progress and dedication. “This girl doesn’t ever give up,” he said. He is additionally impressed with the way she seeks help. He said she will articulate the steps she’s already tried that have been unsuccessful, which then makes it easier to correct her mistakes. Mrs. Neal said, “Brianna is a wonderful young lady who continues to develop her academic and leadership skills.” Neal also commented on Brianna’s confidence, friendliness, and sense of humor. Brianna will be missed next year. Skyler, also a 6th grader, was nominated by his teacher Mrs. Laffoon and Principal Lawbaugh. “Skyler is an awesome young man,” said Lawbaugh. Both she and Mrs. Laffoon praised Skyler’s attitude, helpfulness, and care toward his peers, school, and assignments. Laffoon said Skyler always asks if anyone needs help while making sure that his own work is completed on time. He is a positive role model for others! Anthony is an 8th grade student and was nominated by his teacher Mrs. Cunningham. She said that Anthony is a leader in the classroom, setting an example for others by volunteering to read in class, participating in discussions, and being unafraid to ask for clarifications. “He is confident in himself and is not afraid to be a standout among his fellow classmates,” said Cunningham. Samantha is a junior and was nominated by teacher, Mrs. Combs Long, for her hard work and perseverance in all she does. Combs Long noted her outgoing personality and her involvement in many school activities and athletics. Congratulations to all of these students!
The next school board meeting will be held on April 12th, 7:00 pm, at the corporation office in Morocco.