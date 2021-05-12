MOROCCO, Ind. — Information was passed to North Newton Counselor Kristen Salan about a clothes and hygiene closet that another school had done, and from that moment on it was her goal to get something in place for the students of the North Newton School Corporation.
“When Superintendent Cathy Rowe forwarded that information with me it definitely planted a seed,” said Salan. “I started asking for donations because there are always times when you see students who need a little help with clothing. It becomes a huge barrier for them to be able to focus on school if they don’t have clean clothes or clothes that fit right. Their basic needs have to be met first before they can learn adequately There is definitely a need here for this and especially at the elementary schools.”
The response from the community to the need has been great and Salan is ready to have the “Clothes Closet” open for next school year at the Junior and Senior High and is looking to expand to the elementariness as well.
“We have been super fortunate with donations,” added Salan. “We have a variety of clothes, shoes, and hygiene products. The room is still a work in progress but it will be set up so that students can come here discreetly and get what they need.”
Salan is also working on gathering summer clothes to give to families who need some help before the summer break.
“Students can fill out a form online or their parents can reach out to us,” added Salan. “We want to make it as easy as possible while also not having the students have to worry about others finding out.”
Clothing donations can be dropped off at any of the schools and Salan added their biggest need right now is elementary-size clothes.