ROSELAWN — The January meeting of the North Newton School Board was held at Lincoln Elementary this past Monday. Samantha Hickel was officially welcomed to the board, replacing Mike Russell. Officer elections resulted in the following: Patricia Reyes – President, Paul Sheldon – Vice President, Tiffany Fox – Secretary. In the regular board meeting portion, student spotlight recognitions included 4th grader, Rylin Dawson, from Lincoln Elementary; 3rd grader, Tatiana Barron, from Lake Village; 4th grader, Alexzander Eastridge, from Morocco Elementary; and 10th grader, Brooklyn Robinson, from North Newton Junior-Senior High School.
Rylin was nominated by Principal Neal and his teacher, Ms. Ricker. Both said how well he cooperates and works with others, creating positive relationships with students and staff. Ms. Ricker noted the great attention and care Rylin gives to his work. Mrs. Neal stated that, “Rylin is a good student and a great person.” Tatiana was nominated by her teacher, Ms. Hall, and principal, Mrs. Hankins for her outstanding honesty. Ms. Hall said Tatiana is trustworthy and is authentic in her interactions with others. Principal Hankins added that Tatiana is supportive of and caring toward others and “strives to do her personal best with each and every moment.” Alexzander, nominated by his teacher, Mrs. DcDermitt, and principal, Mrs. Lawbaugh, exhibits exemplary courageousness. “Alex is a tremendous student. He has courage to advocate for his needs and the needs of others. He constantly tries to do what is right. His strength in the face of adversity has been amazing and is a light for others,” said Principal Lawbaugh. Extremely impressed with this young man, Lawbaugh stated, “I truly believe his courage to keep doing what is right will guide him into an amazing future.” Brooklyn, nominated by Mrs. Tarter, is in her sophomore year. Mrs. Tarter complimented her wonderful attitude and willingness to participate. Brooklyn is “excellent at communicating when something comes up or if she has any questions,” said Mrs. Tarter. Mrs. Tarter added that Brooklyn faithfully completes her work.
The board voted to extend the COVID sick days for the corporation even though the federal waivers expired at the end of December. North Newton school employees can use the remainder of their ten allotted COVID care days through March 31st.