KENTLAND - In 2020, the Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs) in Newton and Jasper Counties were awarded funds from the Indiana State Department of Agriculture Clean Water Indiana Fund. This money is Jasper/Newton Counties’ portion of a larger amount targeted specifically to address resource concerns in the Kankakee River Watershed throughout LaPorte, Porter, Jasper, and Newton Counties.
Some of that money is still available to help Newton County farmers/landowners with land in the Lower Kankakee River Watershed implement agricultural conservation practices designed to improve soil health on the land and water quality in the Kankakee River. These projects address agricultural nutrient runoff, soil erosion leading to sedimentation in waterways and decreased farm soil health.
The Lower Kankakee Watershed in Newton County is all of the land in the area draining to the Kankakee River. The watershed is defined by the natural slope of the landscape rather than by roads or township lines. Roughly, in Newton County the watershed extends from the Indiana/Illinois State Line, east into Jasper County and from County Road 250 North, up to the Kankakee River.
Farmers often struggle with poor water infiltration in compacted areas of fields. This leads to standing water, poor crop growth and both nutrient and soil loss during heavy rain events when water runs off of the compacted surfaces. This grant provides producers $250/ac every year for three consecutive years to plant deep-rooted, native perennial wildflowers and grasses in these troublesome areas.
These native plants have immense, strong, root systems that will break through long-compacted soil layers to improve water infiltration. This process not only improves the field’s drainage but the roots act as a sponge, capturing excess nutrients and important topsoil that would otherwise run off to the nearest waterbody.
Deep rooted cover crops, like cereal rye, share these same benefits but can be easily incorporated into a crop rotation. Newton County SWCD can provide cost share of $20/ac for first time cover croppers in the Kankakee Watershed.
A second grant awarded to Newton and Jasper County SWCDs in 2021 from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Lakes and Rivers Enhancement Program addresses resource concerns in the slightly smaller, Knight Ditch-Kankakee River Watershed. This area has been identified as the highest priority area of land between Jasper and Newton Counties to reduce agricultural nutrient runoff and sedimentation to the Kankakee River. In Newton County, this watershed extends approximately from County Road 150 West, east into Jasper County and from County Road 700 North, north up to the
Cost share funds are based on which practices the producer is interested in installing on their land. Eligible practices are those that help reduce excess nutrients, soil, and manure from entering waterbodies. Promoted practices include: blind tile inlets and diversions, denitrifying bioreactors, waterways, field windbreaks, tree plantings, heavy use area protection, livestock fencing, stream crossings, watering facilities, and waste utilization systems, conservation tillage, critical area plantings, filter strips, pasture and hayland plantings, and pollinator plantings.
“Our farmers are proud of their work to improve the land and water, and we are proud to work with them,” said Bri Styck, Director of the Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District. “These Lower Kankakee Watershed Initiative grants provide producers resources needed to implement important practices. Doing this work is not cheap and not without risk. We are here to help lessen those hurdles for our farmers. Conservation on working farms helps us meet local water quality goals, protect our natural resources, and secure farm family legacies for generations to come.”
Applications are reviewed on a monthly basis. Please contact Newton County SWCD Director, Bri Styck, for more information (219) 285-2217, newtonsoilwater@gmail.com.