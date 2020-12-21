MOROCCO — North Newton’s outgoing board president, Mike Russell, led his final meeting on Monday, December 14, 2020. Mr. Russell has served on the board since 2012, and since 2016, he has led the board as president. Russell began by thanking his fellow board members and the North Newton administration. He said how everyone’s job is important and challenging, especially in 2020 with the Coronavirus. Russell further expressed his appreciation for Deb Miller, saying that she is “invaluable.
In his typical fashion, Russell thanked the meeting attendees, specifically the ‘regulars’ for their support for the school. One of his favorite portions of the meetings has always been the recognition of the students and staff for their achievements beyond the expected. This month, student recipients are Beau Hickel, Wyatt Wilkins, Zoe Williamson, Aubrey Eller, Sofia Diaz, and Jakob Wilson.
Beau is a second grade student at Lake Village Elementary and was nominated by Mrs. Wynn, Ms. Little, and Mrs. Hankins for being so responsible, kind, brave, and cheerful. Beau advocates for himself and takes his learning very seriously. Wyatt is in the third grade at Lincoln Elementary and was nominated by his teacher, Mrs. Smith, and the principal, Mrs. Neal. Mrs. Neal said that Wyatt has integrity and can be counted on to do his best. Additionally, she commented on his leadership skills and the good peer relations that he has with other students. Mrs. Smith said, “Wyatt embodies many admirable traits including kindness, respect, and responsibility.” She also noted his leadership, consideration of others, and drive to learn as much as he can. Zoe Williamson, third grade student at Morocco Elementary, was nominated by her teacher, Mrs. Sanders, and principal, Mrs. Lawbaugh. Mrs. Sanders nominated Zoe for her encouragement, kindness, and compassion. Sanders said Zoe is “very good at reading people and knows when they need a friend.” Mrs. Lawbaugh also noted Zoe’s kindness and giving spirit, always willing to help and happily make students feel welcome. Aubrey Eller, seventh grade student, was nominated by Mrs. Brant and Ms. Kimmel. Both commended Aubrey’s zeal for learning and doing her best. They also recognized her for her kindness and positive, cheerful attitude, saying that she is an excellent role model for fellow Spartans. Sofia Diaz is an eighth grader, nominated by Mrs. Cunningham for her outstanding joy and positivity. Mrs. Cunningham wrote that Sofia exhibits exemplary leadership, participates in class, and helps others when they don’t understand. She mostly appreciates Sofia’s wonderful attitude. Jakob Wilson, eleventh grader, was nominated by counselor, Mrs. Fatouros, and assistant principal, Mr. Taylor. Both applauded Jakob’s outstanding dedication and work ethic. Jakob is a role model for other students for completing online coursework. Jakob will be able to begin senior classes soon because of his hard work. Congratulations to all of the nominees.
Mrs. Neale, Lincoln Elementary Principal, said that in her 27 years in education, this has been the most challenging one. She thanked her staff for their hard work and said how proud she is of the phenomenal efforts. “The children are thriving because of it.” Mrs. Lawbaugh, Morocco Elementary Principal, also said her kids were growing and thriving, especially as they look forward to the holiday break. Morocco is trying to bring joy by having 10 days of holiday cheer leading up to break. Mr. Coffing, Jr/Sr High Principal, said that his staff is “doing what they didn’t think possible.” He applauded his school’s willingness to adapt in situations that are not ideal, but doable.
Superintendent, Dr. Cathy Rowe, praised the principals for all that they’ve had to do this year to ensure that students and families were supported. She thanked Mr. Russell for being instrumental as a leader on the school board and wished him well in his retirement.
Mr. Russell was presented with a plaque honoring his service to the North Newton School System. Russell once again thanked everyone for coming. His family was present to support him. His daughter, Ashley Russell, mentioned the progress of the school system and how proud she was of him. Mr. Russell thanked the administration for his plaque and reiterated how much he has enjoyed being on the board. He said “everyone needs to give something back.” In his final act as board president, he adjourned the meeting.