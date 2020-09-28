MOROCCO — The meeting of the North Newton School Board took place on Monday, September 14th at the corporation office in Morocco. Dr. Cathy Rowe, Superintendent, said, “It’s been a good start to the school year despite the circumstances.” Sentiments of the other administrators agreed that in-person is the best way for students to learn.
Mrs. Hankins, Lake Village Elementary Principal, stated that at her school they are, “executing the impossible and doing it well!” She appreciates the delayed start time that the board approved which is critical for teachers to personally engage with remote students as well as their in-person learners. Mrs. Neal, Lincoln Elementary Principal, said that her staff is doing amazing things as well. Neal shared the character building concepts that her school implemented at each grade level. Throughout the year, qualities such as honesty, responsibility, compassion, and motivation are taught and practiced. The idea is to continue building on the characteristics as the students advance through the grades.
Mrs. Lawbaugh, Morocco Principal, praised her phenomenal teachers and their hard work at cultivating respect and meeting the social and emotional needs of the students. She additionally relayed that Morocco is bringing different cultures to students through their countries of the world focus.
Mr. Coffing, North Newton Jr/Sr High Principal, reported that all positions are filled and that they have been working toward some sense of normalcy. Homecoming festivities, though different this year, should generate some fun and excitement.
Capital projects for the schools are extensive. The pool at the high school is not up to code and needs repair; the water at Lincoln needs to be redone; Lake Village needs a new roof; Morocco will get updated lighting, both LED and solar.
Student spotlights for September are Emily Garrett from Lake Village, Itzael Campos from Lincoln, Adleigh McDermitt from Morocco, Kali Kowal from the junior high, and Keely Evans from the high school. Emily was nominated by her 5th grade teacher, Mrs. Hines, and principal, Mrs. Hankins for her cheerful, positive, and friendly attitude. Emily happily helps her classmates, especially when they are having a difficult time. Her tenet with the coronavirus is, “I really want to hug you, but I will hug myself and you hug yourself so we are six feet apart.” Itzael is a kindergarten student and was nominated by his teacher, Ms. Kafantaris, and principal, Mrs. Neal. Both commented on his outstanding leadership and the stellar example he sets for others. Itzael is honest, trustworthy, and hard working. Adleigh McDermitt is also a kindergarten student and received nominations from her teacher, Ms. Sawicki, and principal, Mrs. Lawbaugh. Adleigh is a wonderful helper who is polite, kind, and friendly. She supports safety rules and is an overall amazing young lady. Kali, a 7th grader, was nominated by Ms. Kimmel for her helpful and positive nature. She participates in both volleyball and basketball, and, “is a bright spot in the Jr. High!” (Kimmel). Senior, Keely Evans, was nominated by Mr. Coffing for her leadership and the example she sets for others. She is a key liaison between the administration and students, as well as integral in the planning of all student events and activities. Mr. Coffing and the administrative team greatly appreciate her kindness, maturity, responsibility, and understanding in all of the extra safety concerns and rules that govern student activities this year.