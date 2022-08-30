MOROCCO — With a flourish, NITCO officials and staff cut the ribbon on its offering of high speed Internet via fiber optics for the Town of Morocco, making it the first in the county to have a gigabyte of speed available for residents and businesses. The event was held at Recher Park on Thursday evening.

NITCO, with offices in Hebron and Rensselaer, began 80 years ago as a phone company serving rural Indiana. The company served the communities of Hebron, DeMotte and Mt. Ayr. CEO Tom Long said Morocco later became part of the “NITCO family.” He said the town was abandoned by ATT.

