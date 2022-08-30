MOROCCO — With a flourish, NITCO officials and staff cut the ribbon on its offering of high speed Internet via fiber optics for the Town of Morocco, making it the first in the county to have a gigabyte of speed available for residents and businesses. The event was held at Recher Park on Thursday evening.
NITCO, with offices in Hebron and Rensselaer, began 80 years ago as a phone company serving rural Indiana. The company served the communities of Hebron, DeMotte and Mt. Ayr. CEO Tom Long said Morocco later became part of the “NITCO family.” He said the town was abandoned by ATT.
“We are a local company,” he said. “All of your money stays here. We all live and shop in northwest Indiana. When you call, you’re going to talk to someone in Hebron or Rensselaer.”
Long said the company has been working with Newton County Economic Development Director Tim Myers in bringing the fiber optic system to the town. He said the installers did so with “great form and fashion and very quickly.”
He said he has been asked, “Why Morocco?” It is because of the company’s mission is to serve rural communities.
Myers congratulated the Town of Morocco and its council for being the first gigabyte fiber optic community in the county. “This is a really really big deal,” he said. It is an installment in attracting and sustaining business in town, he continued. People work from home, students work online for school and, he said, people have telehealth appointments all done via Internet.
He said this is the first step of many to bring fiber projects to the county.
Tom Carroll, senior Vice President of NITCO, said, “Congratulations! You are now a gigabyte community!”
He explained there is a $30 per month subsidy available through the Affordable Connectivity Program. If a family has children on the free or reduced lunch program at school, they are automatically qualified for the subsidy.
At Recher Park, the company offered free hot dogs, chips and water as well as chances to win some door prizes after the ribbon cutting. Residents could also sign up for the new fiber optic service, phone and television as well or to ask questions of the NITCO customer support staff who were there to assist current and potential customers.